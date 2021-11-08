 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Time to address climate change

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Climate change is something that affects all of us. I am in full support of doing what we can to lower C02 emissions, not just for an attempt at changing climate but to reduce pollution as well. In fact, reducing pollution may be more attainable than changing the climate. I think we should still look at finding ways to more efficiently burn fossil fuels. I am not certain why with the technology we have today that this remains a difficult task. Nuclear energy shouldn’t be written off, either. Smaller nuclear plants could prove to be beneficial in many ways, including reduction of pollution.

One thing we must understand is that the Earth’s climate continues to change and has done so long before man overwhelmed the atmosphere with C02. It wasn’t all that long ago that most of America was covered in ice, and it will likely happen again. I support efforts to lower C02 emissions, but it could take decades before any real impact is noticed. We must also consider that even if man successfully reduces C02 emissions, Mother Nature may have other things to say about our climate.

As our climate changes, in addition to making efforts to reduce C02 emissions, which I fully support, we should also make plans to adapt to current climate change and not sit back and wait for things to happen. It can be done. This issue should not be a political football. The polarization of our country right now, particularly at the federal level, is alarming and unproductive. Democrats and Republicans must remember we are Americans first. We Americans, when unified, can do anything. As our greatest president, Abraham Lincoln, once said, “a house divided against itself cannot stand.” Are we up for the challenge?

People are also reading…

Vince DiFilippo

Cumberland County Commissioner

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote for SMSD candidates

Letter: Vote for SMSD candidates

On Nov. 2, South Middleton residents, please vote for Joseph Salisbury, Eric Berry, Shannon Snyder, Rodney Wagner and Robin Scherer. There wil…

Letter: Running for school board

Letter: Running for school board

I am Dr. David Miller. In November I’ll be on the ballot for one of the four Carlisle Area School District school director positions. I mentio…

Letter: Working to support borough

Letter: Working to support borough

The Mechanicsburg Fire Department presented a projected 10-year budget at the Mechanicsburg Borough Council meeting this month. In 2012, the B…

Letter: Trail open to all

Letter: Trail open to all

I'm writing in response to Drew Yager's letter to the editor on the Appalachian Trail. I've given serious thought to your words but cannot und…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News