Letter: Time to address climate change

Climate change is something that affects all of us. I am in full support of doing what we can to lower C02 emissions, not just for an attempt at changing climate but to reduce pollution as well. In fact, reducing pollution may be more attainable than changing the climate. I think we should still look at finding ways to more efficiently burn fossil fuels. I am not certain why with the technology we have today that this remains a difficult task. Nuclear energy shouldn’t be written off, either. Smaller nuclear plants could prove to be beneficial in many ways, including reduction of pollution.

One thing we must understand is that the Earth’s climate continues to change and has done so long before man overwhelmed the atmosphere with C02. It wasn’t all that long ago that most of America was covered in ice, and it will likely happen again. I support efforts to lower C02 emissions, but it could take decades before any real impact is noticed. We must also consider that even if man successfully reduces C02 emissions, Mother Nature may have other things to say about our climate.

As our climate changes, in addition to making efforts to reduce C02 emissions, which I fully support, we should also make plans to adapt to current climate change and not sit back and wait for things to happen. It can be done. This issue should not be a political football. The polarization of our country right now, particularly at the federal level, is alarming and unproductive. Democrats and Republicans must remember we are Americans first. We Americans, when unified, can do anything. As our greatest president, Abraham Lincoln, once said, “a house divided against itself cannot stand.” Are we up for the challenge?

Vince DiFilippo

Cumberland County Commissioner

