Letter: Time for creative energy solutions

Wouldn’t it be great if in the midst of our sanctions against Russia to stop buying Russian oil and gas on which Europe depends greatly, therefore diminishing the supplies to the entire world, we would look creatively for solutions? We have the opportunity to incentivize energy efficient farming, housing, public schools and industry, improve mass transportation to make it clean, affordable and energy efficient, increase incentives for investment in renewable solar and wind energy, increase our farming and manufacturing sector to reduce transportation/energy costs. These alone will not equal the energy loss, but we can increase our energy efficiency and include that as a target for all future foreign aid. The US could become the leader to energy transformation for the world.

Fred Miller

Upper Allen Township

