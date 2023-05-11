Since announcing the formation of the Team for Change in March, five individuals running for the CASD School Board have been attacked and slandered, but not deterred. They have worked tirelessly to meet and listen to concerned parents and taxpayers regarding the falling test scores, low graduation rate – 88%, rising tax bills, and poor real estate rankings of the CASD.

The incumbent team has spent their time attacking the Team for Change on baseless accusations. They have raised thousands of dollars and promoted themselves as putting students first, respecting parents and teachers, and unifying the community, all while tearing down their competition relentlessly. Is this the leadership we want for four more years? Why partake in that type of behavior? No wonder there are so many families in this community fearful to even bring up concerns with the current school board.

The Team for Change candidates are parents, grandparents, some are foster parents, school teachers, school bus drivers and active volunteers in school activities. More importantly, each of the candidates have spent hours meeting and listening to the taxpayers. Each candidate sincerely has a desire to continue listening to the community and has said from the beginning that they want to have more transparency from the board in the future.

The incumbents talk of putting students first and respecting parents and teachers as if these are new concepts to them. Sadly, after years, and for some decades, on the board, this shouldn’t be a new idea. The Team for Change has heard from the community that a successful academic culture needs strong leadership to allow teachers and students to succeed at what they are there to do: get an education. Vote for the Team for Change: Colleen Blume, Walt Brown, Dawn Kephart, Heather Leatherman and Al Shine.

Clint Culbertson

Carlisle