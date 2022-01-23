 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Time for better solutions

Editor:

Pennsylvania is hardly alone among the states looking for new ways to fund its highways as the gas and diesel taxes prove increasingly inadequate. However, it may rank at the top in coming up with seriously flawed schemes to generate additional revenues, notably proposing to toll nine bridges to address a statewide problem. Forcing the Pennsylvania Turnpike to hand over hundreds of millions of dollars annually to PennDOT was – and is - no less of a bad idea.

It is time to give serious consideration to alternative means of raising transportation funds. With it clear that electric vehicles are the future, taxing electricity at the fueling stations makes eminent sense. Many states are looking at enacting – and some, including Pennsylvania, are planning to test - a vehicle-mileage tax. Collecting accurate mileage data poses a challenge, as does collecting a tax based on mileage, among other issues, but it is an obvious place to start.

And can we not do a better job of building highways and bridges in the first place so that they don’t have to be replaced or rebuilt quite so often?

Herb Field

Wheatfield Township, Perry County

