Letter: Time for a new representative

Dear Friends of Pennsylvania:

We need our representative in Congress willing to vote to fix Pa. roads, rails and bridges, to improve high-speed internet for rural towns and farms, and care for those who need insulin to live.

We need our representative to secure benefits for our military heroes who fought for our country.

We cannot have our representative ask for our Pennsylvania votes to be disqualified in an attempt to overturn any election.

We cannot continue to be embarrassed by our representative helping to orchestrate the Jan. 6 attempted coup, and spread conspiracy theories designed to undermine our democracy.

We need no longer to be embarrassed by our representative who asks for a pardon for his actions regarding an attack on our capital. Let’s send Scott Perry home.

We need a representative willing to stand up for and formally recognize our officers who defended the Capitol and our democracy.

Join me in support of the people of our state and vote for Shamaine Daniels to be our representative in Congress.

Fred Miller

Mechanicsburg