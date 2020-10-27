Letter: Time for a change

Dear Editor:
In this space, on Nov. 1, 2016, the undersigned expressed fear that voters might give Trump the stage from which he could do something monumentally stupid, asking that we voters consider the oath taken by medical doctors:
Do no harm.
We did harm.
We have the record of four Trump years of dishonesty, incompetence, and — most glaringly — failed leadership in protecting our health. Show biz “personalities” once told tabloid gossip columnists, “Say what you want; just spell my name right.” So it is with Trump, who knocks down straw men as he sets up the next straw man, yammering about “others” when wise and compassionate leadership is his duty.
He has turned partisanship into hate so intense that he was unwilling to condemn domestic terrorism, a plot by radicals to kidnap and “try” the governor of Michigan.
Closer to home, Gisele Fetterman, an American citizen born in Brazil and the wife of our lieutenant governor, was the object of a racial verbal attack on Oct. 10, 2020. She said of her attacker, “There was so much hate in her eyes.”
Two stanzas of "You’ve Got To Be Carefully Taught," a song from the musical "South Pacific," remind us what is at stake on Election Day.
"You’ve got to be taught to be afraid
Of people whose eyes are oddly made
And people whose skin is a different shade
You’ve got to be carefully taught.
You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late
Before you are six, or seven, or eight
To hate all the people your relatives hate
You’ve got to be carefully taught"
Do no harm. Restore civility and trust. Retire the master of hate.
Henry G. Gole
Carlisle
