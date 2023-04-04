In the state legislature, Act 38 of 2020 sadly became law, and should be repealed. This law modified the stop-arm camera law for illegally passing school buses. It assumes a vehicle’s owner was driving and takes away all the person’s rights. [It] will also allow multiple entities to reap profits, based upon the number of tickets, which will act as an incentive to make sure the tickets keep flowing. The goal should be to prevent illegal school bus passing, not try to rake in revenue without trying to correct a potential problem. The law will do nothing to solve anything, as that is not the point. Where is a requirement for a minimum flashing yellow duration? How about mandating stop-arm extenders to block the next lane? Making bus stops only on the right side of the bus to prevent crossing the roads? Adults to cross with kids, as some areas do? Moving bus stops to smaller roads and away from intersections?