Letter: Threats to Constitution

Dear Editor:
It is only now becoming clear how close the United States came to losing its constitutional democracy over the past month. Particularly frightening is the recently revealed role that Congressman Scott Perry played in attempting to have the Justice Department overthrow the will of the American electorate in favor of anointing Donald Trump president despite having lost the 2020 election.
The evidence is clear: the Constitution and the democratic system it is based on will not be safe until Congressman Perry and other traitors to the Constitution are removed from power.
Steven Metz
Carlisle