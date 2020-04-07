Letter: This virus is serious

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

May God bless the U.S. and all the rest of the world, as we sure need it. I, Dale Stitzel, along with my love of my life, Shirley Smith, are two of the millions of people that were asked (told) to go home and stay home and try to help stop the spread of the virus.

Some people think that they are too good to get the virus and they keep doing what they have always done. We are in our home and hardly ever go out. We do not want to get the virus and maybe pass away (we like it here, don't you?). If you do then listen to the people in charge and go home and stay there.

Some parents tried to defy the odds and let their kids go on spring break even after they were asked not to. Two things that as far as I know can not be done at six feet apart are volleyball and sex. I am sure that there was both.

When all of these people come home I would think that they would have to be tested using up time and supplies that are badly needed elsewhere. I believe that this serious mess is strong enough to warrant fines if you do not comply this is a life or death decision, so take your pick. Like I said, we like it here.

May God bless you all.

Dale Stitzel and Shirley Smith

Carlisle

