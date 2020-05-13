Letter: This should be our government

Dear Editor:
Once again we have a POTUS who has opted to block release of CDC info to the people. The last time I checked, the CDC worked for us, not for an insecure, science-hostile public official, even if he supposedly is a leader of some sort. It's a no brainer when you realize that POTUS' suppression of the information will kill more people than if it had been released.
Unfortunately we have an ostensible "correction mechanism" called "Congress" which is also contributing to this dangerous behavior. I blame both parties here, and I have no love for either one in this case because of their inaction and unwillingness to cooperate. Don't you civil employees who work in our Capitol get it? You are all contributing to the unnecessary deaths of thousands of U.S. citizens.
OK, we're in a pandemic. Yes, many people are dying. But, when did U.S. citizens forget about compassion or about helping to save lives?
We are all at risk, and we are all stretched beyond our own ability to help ourselves; so we have to reach out to our government. Our government! But we currently are saddled with a so-called government that is withholding information and promoting increased loss of life to bolster the fortunes of a tiny number of White House buddies.
At this point, voting is getting easier: I'm going to vote against anyone who's been in Congress or other elective offices in the past several years.
Based on our current situation, it couldn't hurt.
John Sacrison
Carlisle
