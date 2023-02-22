“There you go again,” Ronald Reagan famously quipped during a presidential debate. Currently that phrase describes most GOP House members. Once again, the far-right House members are ready to play chicken with this country’s financial standing in the world, by threatening to not raise the debt ceiling.

Let’s be clear. Raising the debt ceiling is required to pay financial commitments we’ve already made, not about authorizing new spending. Some Republicans have said it’s like raising the limit on your credit card. It isn’t. That would allow for new spending. It’s more like paying your rent.

GOP House members are trying to use this action, which should be pro forma, as leverage with Joe Biden and the Democrats. This makes no sense. It’s not Joe Biden’s pet project to raise the debt limit. It’s just a responsibility that Congress has given itself, to make it possible to pay our already incurred expenses.

It’s just about politics, not about fiscal responsibility. Congress raised the debt ceiling three times under Trump to fund the $7 billion increase in the national debt that occurred during his term. It’s about raising hell and staying in the spotlight, not governing.

The far-right rails against spending, but the deficit is the difference between spending and revenue, and when you cut taxes, revenue goes down. They argue that cutting taxes stimulates the economy and tax revenue will go up. Yes, tax cuts generally stimulate the economy, and more income is taxed, but lower tax rates mean less revenue. Tax cuts almost never pay for themselves.

But here we go again, with another game of chicken, which endangers the "full faith and credit” of the US, a move that makes a national and even a global recession more likely. When will they learn? And when will the voters learn?

John Sigle

Carlisle