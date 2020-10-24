Letter: This is not OK

Dear Editor:

As I turned on the news recently, President Donald Trump was holding a rally in Michigan. He was smiling while the crowd chanted "Lock her up, lock her up." The commander-in-chief was shaking his head in agreement and then said "Yes, lock them all up!"

These chants were directed at Gretchen Whitmer, the governor of Michigan.

In recent days, at least eight men have been charged with supporting an act of terrorism in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer from her vacation home. Donald Trump has repeatedly called out Gov. Whitmer on Twitter for her actions in response to COVID-19 in her state. At one point, the president tweeted, "Liberate Michigan."

Well, that is exactly what these eight men who are part of the militia group Watchmen Wolverines tried to do. The president's words have consequences and quite frankly they often incite violence. Suggesting that a governor who was duly elected should be locked up because he does not agree with her actions on COVID-19 is reckless, dangerous, irresponsible and downright un-American.