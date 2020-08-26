Letter: This deserves our best effort

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

These are troubling times for all of us right now meeting an enemy we have never before encountered. We’re struggling to understand the coronavirus and how to navigate safely through it protecting ourselves and others. However, some things just don’t make sense.

One has to wonder why our day cares and pre-schools are and have been operating during the coronavirus pandemic with minimal problems when our public schools haven’t been able to figure out how to do so. It can’t be due to funds, because we all know most day cares and preschools operate on shoestring budgets.

In addition, sports leagues, both youth and adult, continue to offer games and matches to participants, spectators and umpires/referees — also without incident, while others simply shut down.

We need to find a way to give our children and young adults a better education than they had the last months of the spring 2020 school year. They also need exercise, social contacts, fun and faith that their world is not crumbling around them. We need to support them and counsel them in safe ways to do the things they so desperately need – not harness them in such tight restraints that they cannot breathe, be social and be kids. We know solutions aren’t simple, but they are doable.