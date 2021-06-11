Letter: Thinking critically

Dear Editor:

Kudos to The Sentinel for publishing the great commentary on critical race theory by John Micek (June 9 opinion page, The Sentinel). Why would we not want to think critically about some of the ways that we have failed to live up to our greatest ideals of life, liberty and justice for all. The pandemic has laid bare our many inequalities in health care. Likewise, the current social justice movement has laid bare our inequalities in criminal justice, economic opportunity and housing.

We have work to do, and thinking critically about how to fulfill our democratic promises to all of our citizens is a good first step. It is amazing that many of our elected legislators don’t get this, and that they use the same old tired, pre-fab ALEC bills to stop their constituents from thinking critically about racial justice, voting rights, and economic inequality.

Instead, they fuel division by denying the reality of a fair election, and they sabotage our much needed unity and the scientific, critical thinking to fight the pandemic and save lives.