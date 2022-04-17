Letter: Think critically. Show up.

On April 2, I attended the LGBTQ+ Day of Visibility on the square in Chambersburg. The Coalition for Trans Youth in Pennsylvania sponsored the event. Their focus was Chambersburg’s repeal of the borough’s non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) and our state legislators’ attempt to ban transgender girls from playing school sports. The result of the event was a strengthening of the community for inclusion, awareness of discrimination of marginalized groups, and a call for action by all allies: “Reinstate the NDO!”

In Pennsylvania, as hate crimes in some locations triple (ref. Lancaster Online’s “Fight Hate” opinion published by The Sentinel March 22), Senators Ward and Mastriano and Representatives Keefer, Gleim and Ecker seem to be legislating for only the smallest portion of their constituents — the haters. During a deadly pandemic, these are the legislators who condemned mask mandates and gathering limits as freedom-restricting and business squelching. They are now sponsoring bills like HB 972 calling out transgender girls as “biological boys,” HB 1332 micromanaging teachers’ curriculum under the guise of “empowering parents” who object to any curriculum that discusses race or gender issues, and SB 378 and 956, the “heartbeat bill” and a constitutional amendment, respectively, denying a woman the right to make decisions about her own body — from the moment her egg is fertilized. Do not let their discriminatory, mind and body policing bills gain traction in Pennsylvania as they have in Texas, Florida and elsewhere.

After the isolation and fear we have suffered in the past two years of the pandemic, now is not the time to go backward. Let’s not become known as another anti-[insert marginalized group here] state, with legislation to tamp down its citizens. Instead, let’s open our hearts and minds to good change and demand legislators protect all of us. That’s a freeing approach, sure to attract new residents and visitors to our beautiful, diverse and welcoming state as it did on April 2 on the square in Chambersburg.

Katie Daniels

Monroe Towship

