Letter: There is no comparison

Dear Editor:
Commissioner DiFilippo urged us in his “Take a breath” guest editorial (Feb. 15, The Sentinel) to “try to find some common ground so that our country can return to some sort of civility.” I wholeheartedly agree.
He then went on to call the Obama presidency “ineffective” and later warned, “Let’s not forget Democrat Party leaders and radicals. These people don’t receive the news coverage they deserve even though their ignorance, hatred and divisiveness run hand in hand with those on the other side.”
What’s civil about that rhetoric? And who are your Democratic Party “radicals?" Those who protest for everyone’s right to vote? Those who peacefully march to highlight the killing of Black men and women by bad cops? Those who fight for equal treatment under the law? Those who tear down statues that were put up to keep them down?
You say youth need “knowledge of the past in order to envision success in the future.” Yes, and they also need to weigh who is telling the story of the past and realize gaps may exist in that telling.
You equate these “radicals” with the Proud Boys and other white supremacists who tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 6, 2021. No. Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to make the same case — that those who fight for voting rights and participate in Black Lives Matter marches are no better than those who incited, supported and attempted to conduct a coup on Jan. 6, 2021. His argument was false. There is no equivalency.
Commissioner DiFilippo, I respect your right to be a proud member of the Republican Party, but for civility’s sake, please do not compare the actions of those who fight for their rights under the Constitution and those who fight to deny them those rights.
Katie Daniels
Mount Holly Springs