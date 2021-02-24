Letter: There is no comparison

Dear Editor:

Commissioner DiFilippo urged us in his “Take a breath” guest editorial (Feb. 15, The Sentinel) to “try to find some common ground so that our country can return to some sort of civility.” I wholeheartedly agree.

He then went on to call the Obama presidency “ineffective” and later warned, “Let’s not forget Democrat Party leaders and radicals. These people don’t receive the news coverage they deserve even though their ignorance, hatred and divisiveness run hand in hand with those on the other side.”

What’s civil about that rhetoric? And who are your Democratic Party “radicals?" Those who protest for everyone’s right to vote? Those who peacefully march to highlight the killing of Black men and women by bad cops? Those who fight for equal treatment under the law? Those who tear down statues that were put up to keep them down?

You say youth need “knowledge of the past in order to envision success in the future.” Yes, and they also need to weigh who is telling the story of the past and realize gaps may exist in that telling.