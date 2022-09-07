 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The wrong amendment

I see the State Legislature has drafted six more, special interest-based, amendments to the Constitution. I will not comment on the merits of these. I will say, however, that the Legislature is, once again, offering Pennsylvanians the wrong amendment.

The PA Legislature is the most expensive in the United States, and their performance over the years consistently does not justify the cost.

I propose that an amendment is needed to reduce the cost of the PA Legislature. This amendment would:

1. Designate the Legislature as part-time, as 40 other states are

2. Reduce the number of elected Legislature members by 50% or more

3. Fix the Legislator’s pay to the prevailing PA minimum wage. For example: Hourly pay rate = prevailing minimum wage times five.

4. Curtail the overly generous per diem allowance

5. Revise the retirement system to align with part time employment

Now this amendment will not stop the Legislature from performing as a failure and an embarrassment to the citizens. But it will reduce how much Pennsylvanians are forced to pay for that failure year after year.

Ronald Santo

Mechanicsburg

