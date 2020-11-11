Letter: The work continues

Dear Editor:

I thank everyone for the support and votes that you gave me in our drive and determination to more fully represent the people of Pennsylvania House District 199. You all understand that we need a representative who listens to all sides of an issue and who will do their best to represent all constituents in Harrisburg.

Our votes fell short of what was needed to win. But I will continue to work for positive change in our communities, with your assistance and with those who joined me on the JanelleforPA199 campaign committee.

I will always value the people I met while on the campaign trail and the work that they engage in for their communities, whether it is blogging and demonstrating for equality and justice, hosting participative forums, cleaning up parks and the environment, advocating for education and against bullying, working to provide care to seniors in nursing homes and the community, or simply voicing concerns to me so that we can work together to find solutions.

I will continue to work for and with you to make change. WALK WITH JANELLE has not ended with the election. It continues on!