Letter: The will of the people

Dear Editor:

The American public has been polled recently and over 70% have asked that witnesses and documents be allowed in the impeachment trial. The will of the people should prevail.

There simply cannot be a fair trial without witnesses. The GOP risks losing it all, both the House and soon the Senate, by not listening to its constituents. I am to the point that I most likely will never vote for a Republican again.

Pat Toomey could prove me wrong; he could prove to me that the GOP will do the will of the people and put country before party. He can prove that the GOP can think for themselves and assert the views of their constituents and not follow lockstep/goose step the self-serving policies of McConnell and Trump. He still has time to vote to let the witnesses speak.

Bonnie Lorwey

Enola

