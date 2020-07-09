Letter: The usual double standards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

David Delp’s excellent letter “Liberty or safety” (June 22, The Sentinel) was 100% right on!

The past two months, we’ve seen the usual double standards on display: We citizens were told by elected officials, the worst offenders being liberal Democrats, that we must wear face masks in public and shelter in place. We not dare challenge the authority of the government by protesting for our rights to reopen our businesses or attend churches, yet these same hypocrites are silent on the numerous protesters rioting in the streets, many without face masks and not social distancing, in many cities.

The double standards we’ve seen recently are why all Democrat officials have lost all credibility and authority.

What a bunch of hypocrites and power hungry tyrants they all are, including our governor! Double standards by such elected officials are disgusting beyond belief. They cannot have it both ways as the rules apply to everyone, or why then even have rules at all.

I do hope that many voters wake up and hand the liberal Democrats a major electoral defeat this November as they have zero credibility left.

T.J. Murray

Mechanicsburg

