Letter: The true meaning of Christmas

Dear Editor:

In this year’s Christmas season which seems more chaotic than others, I could not help but think of the story of the Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

Even though he took away all the presents and the decorations thinking it would ruin their Christmas celebration, he was astounded to hear the children of Who-ville singing and singing. The removal of all the material things did not take away their joy as they could still express it in singing.

Isn’t that what we need this year, to sing and sing and express all the joy of the birth of Jesus who came to bring the light to us? Perhaps if we went out into the street singing instead of shouting at each other we could join forces in overcoming the evils we face today.

Who knows maybe all of this chaos is a blessing in disguise as it returns us to the true meaning of Christmas. And isn’t that a wonderful thing to sing about?

Charlotte Kinney

Carlisle

