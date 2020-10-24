Letter: The third candidate

Dear Editor:

Although it is not apparent in our print, television or social media, an American citizen is not limited to a choice between just two Presidential candidates — Joe Biden or Donald Trump.

There is in fact a third viable choice, Jo Jorgensen of the Libertarian Party. My intent is not to endorse any particular candidate. Rather, it is to highlight that despite the absence of coverage in the news media, and no opportunity to participate in the national presidential debates we do have a third candidate worthy of consideration who is on the ballot in all 50 states — Ms. Jorgensen.

It is surprising that at a time in which our nation has become so polarized that there is little or no effort on the part of our “fair and balanced” national media or the Presidential Debate Commission to inform the voter of this viable third party candidate. That is after all, one of the purposes of a free press, to inform the citizenry.