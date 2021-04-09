Letter: The rush to sell Claremont

Dear Editor:

The proposed sale of the Claremont nursing home flips political stereotypes. A Democratic commissioner is urging commonsense fiscal caution. Two Republicans are rushing to sell to bottom-fishing buyers.

No one has even tried to make a quality-of-care argument for selling Claremont, and the financial case seems thin. Pre-pandemic Claremont had a positive fund balance. As with many businesses and most nursing homes, the pandemic reduced its revenue. Because the Federal government will reimburse the county for COVID-related losses, added county funds will be like a short-term loan.

However, our two Republican commissioners have seemed so eager to sell that prospective buyers can safely bid low. There appears to have been no independent assessment of Claremont’s market value, considered simply as real estate. Government bodies rarely sell land and buildings, so they do not use market values for accounting purposes. The county’s 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) valued Claremont’s land and buildings at $8.2 million. The 2015 CAFR entry was $10.3 million. The market value of real estate has not dropped 20% during the past five years.