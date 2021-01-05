Letter: The real issues

Dear Editor:

As constituents of Rep. Gleim, Sen. Ward, and Rep. Joyce, we are disappointed that these representatives continue their efforts to undermine faith in our electoral process.

In a recent social media post, Rep. Gleim casts doubt on the vote count in our most recent election, stating that the vote totals don’t add up and implying that something is amiss.

Rep. Gleim is wrong. A simple fact check with the PA Department of State reveals that Rep. Gleim’s numbers are incorrect and are, in fact, based on incomplete data.

We are disappointed that constituents are forced to continually fact-check their elected officials.

In the most recent election, the only cases of voter fraud in Pa. are three voters who attempted to cast illegal ballots for President Trump. There is simply no evidence of widespread voter fraud.