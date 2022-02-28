 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The real BLM

The real BLM

The recent gang-style slayings of two police officers in NYC was tragic, as were the slayings of so many other officers across this country. Once again, violence resulting in more devastated widows and fatherless children across our troubled land.

What is astounding and outrageous is the statement of a BLM (Black Lives Matter) activist stating “I can’t wait for one y’all [police officer] to die so I can f—- your funeral up.” Activist Terrell Harper had the audacity to fume his foul words the same day thousands were paying tribute to the slain officer!

BLM, the violent, socialist organization was formed in part by radical, anti-police Marxists Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi. BLM events have featured chants of “What do we want?” “Dead cops.” “When do we want it?” “Now.” “Fry ‘em like bacon.” How is this violent group permitted to have a building on North Third Street in Harrisburg?

BLM, like the equally radical Antifa, is a masquerade to promote violence in the name of “social justice.” Activist Shaun King called for “destroying all statues and paintings of white Jesus.” He posted on Twitter that “they are symbols of white supremacy.”

Interestingly, a Third Reich leader also called for the tearing down of crucifixes. That same murderous tyrant was responsible for the death of 6 million Jews. BLM even condemned Israel for protecting itself against enemy rockets, which struck children’s playgrounds, which was unreported by our corrupt media.

They both essentially brought almighty God’s curse upon themselves. God’s word states “I will bless them that bless thee and I will curse them that curse thee” (Genesis 12:3).

Thank God for conservative, God-fearing Black Americans whom are taking a stand against this violence and corruption. You can also “thank” leftist progressive leaders, governors and their leftist laws in huge part for the bloodshed. Wake up, America!

Stephen Garisto

Penbrook

