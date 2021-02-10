Letter: The real Big Lie

Dear Editor:
Letters to the Editor in The Sentinel Jan. 13 spoke about “lies.” An “Another View” column (Jan. 13, The Sentinel) reminded us it was “clear that President Trump’s partisan adversaries manipulated the FBI and Justice Department to try to handicap his Administration.”
No true American condones the Capitol incursion. All lament the lives lost. But when protesters occupied the Wisconsin Capitol for a month in 2011, Nancy Pelosi called it an "impressive show of democracy in action."
The real “Big Lie” is what Democrats and media have done to President Trump, and the pass given his opponents. The FBI misled the FISA Court to get surveillance warrants. They knew the Steele Dossier was misinformation, but concealed its Democrat funding, and altered documents. During the investigation sparked by the false dossier, Democrats repeatedly claimed proof of collusion with Russia; continuing even after Mueller reported none.
Joe Biden repeatedly said Hunter did nothing wrong and denied ever discussing Hunter’s business. Nothing was right about using the Vice President to access senior Chinese officials. Media yawned when Tony Bobulinski described meeting with both Bidens about their China dealings. As part of the “Big Lie,” some media suppressed the Hunter laptop story pre-election — the New York Post Twitter account was shut down.
Countless media reports call Trump’s allegations baseless, while he claims hundreds of eyewitness affidavits about irregularities. Although no court has favorably considered Trump’s filings, Sen. Rand Paul reiterated that reflects more procedural grounds than the evidence. Although Democrats believe Biden’s election was legitimate, fully a third of all recently polled voters (YouGov and Economist poll Jan. 28) do not, including 72% of Republicans.
To restore voter confidence, President Biden must investigate the fraud allegations. Some may be confirmed, others not. For future elections, new systems must provide definitive audits when there are questions. Recounts using potentially flawed methodology do not address voter fraud. Substantive inquiries will do much to promote healing.
Cloyd Gatrell
Carlisle