Letter: The real Big Lie

Dear Editor:

Letters to the Editor in The Sentinel Jan. 13 spoke about “lies.” An “Another View” column (Jan. 13, The Sentinel) reminded us it was “clear that President Trump’s partisan adversaries manipulated the FBI and Justice Department to try to handicap his Administration.”

No true American condones the Capitol incursion. All lament the lives lost. But when protesters occupied the Wisconsin Capitol for a month in 2011, Nancy Pelosi called it an "impressive show of democracy in action."

The real “Big Lie” is what Democrats and media have done to President Trump, and the pass given his opponents. The FBI misled the FISA Court to get surveillance warrants. They knew the Steele Dossier was misinformation, but concealed its Democrat funding, and altered documents. During the investigation sparked by the false dossier, Democrats repeatedly claimed proof of collusion with Russia; continuing even after Mueller reported none.