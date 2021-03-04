Letter: The RASE Project mission

Dear Editor:

Stigma. What is stigma and how does it affect individuals suffering from the disease of addiction? Stigma is devastating. Stigma keeps smart, talented, loving people sick and in the dark. The stigma surrounding substance use disorder makes people scared to ask for help, for fear of embarrassment and shame. And in some situations, it causes people to become hopeless and helpless.

We as a community and a society need to do better. COVID-19 brought on social isolation, anxiety, stress, and fear for so many of us. Declining mental health combined with substance use disorder, has caused thousands of people to lose their lives to this insidious disease.

The RASE Project is a Recovery Community Organization, which means that it is comprised entirely of staff and volunteers from the Recovery Community and it exists to serve the Recovery Community. The RASE Project is a 501 (c) 3, non-profit, charitable organization. Through support from The United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County, the RASE Project facilitates educational training designed to provide information to the community about addiction and recovery, as well as providing speakers from the RASE Project “In my Own Words” Speaker Bureau.