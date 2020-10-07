Letter: The President and COVID-19

Dear Editor:

First, both my wife and I wish the President and First Lady well in recovering from their respective COVID-19 virus infections.

That said we note the extraordinary care the President is receiving in his recovery with teams of physicians and logistics to get him to superior medical care facilities. I try to reconcile that with his efforts to take access to basic medical care away from millions of Americans with no specific plan in place to replace it. This is especially true for those Americans who may be denied coverage owing to pre-existing conditions.

We had hoped that the experience with COVID-19 would illicit an epiphany in the President. We had hoped that he would exhibit personal humility as well as empathy for the average American afflicted by the virus who doesn’t have access to the extraordinary care he received. Based on his performance of removing his mask at the White House while still contagious and on Twitter effectively saying COVID-19 is no big deal, he has not.