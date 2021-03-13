Letter: The misinformation continues

Dear Editor:
The House of Representatives canceled the March 4 session as federal law enforcement is on high alert after U.S. Capitol Police became aware of a threat by an identified militia group to take control of the US Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers. Nearly 5,000 National Guard troops remain in Washington D.C. and Rep. Scott Perry, a US Army War College graduate, with a master’s degree in strategic studies continues to weaponize disingenuous and dangerous misinformation about our elections.
As recently as Feb. 25 Perry wrote, “My objection on the floor of the U.S. House followed the letter of the law, along with the traditions and role of Congress in these matters. Objections to the electoral vote, after all, aren’t unique to the 2020 election – Democrat Members of Congress objected the last three times a Republican won the Presidency, without eliciting a peep from media elites.”
Perry’s objection however was unique, in that it followed a deadly insurrection resulting in multiple deaths, and the evacuation of our Congress, unlike the times a Democrat objected when a Republicans won the Presidency.
The Representative from the 10th Congressional District continues to defend Trump’s conspiracy theories, amplifying the hateful rhetoric and lies. Many Pennsylvanians are responsible for the insurrection that left 140 injured and 5 Americans dead in our nation’s capitol. With at least 30 active anti government and hate groups identified in Pennsylvania, Perry is aware of the seditionists, militia extremists, white supremacists, nationalists and racists that are among us, energized and at the ready.
Rep. Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee stated that Trump has a duty to call off his supporters. There is a potential threat against the US Capitol, and the National Guard stationed there, today. I would ask Scott Perry to do the same.
Robin Agerton
Mechanicsburg