Letter: The misinformation continues

Dear Editor:

The House of Representatives canceled the March 4 session as federal law enforcement is on high alert after U.S. Capitol Police became aware of a threat by an identified militia group to take control of the US Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers. Nearly 5,000 National Guard troops remain in Washington D.C. and Rep. Scott Perry, a US Army War College graduate, with a master’s degree in strategic studies continues to weaponize disingenuous and dangerous misinformation about our elections.

As recently as Feb. 25 Perry wrote, “My objection on the floor of the U.S. House followed the letter of the law, along with the traditions and role of Congress in these matters. Objections to the electoral vote, after all, aren’t unique to the 2020 election – Democrat Members of Congress objected the last three times a Republican won the Presidency, without eliciting a peep from media elites.”