Letter: The military and Marxism

Dear Editor:

There seems to be increasing concern today at least among Republicans in Congress regarding the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) within the U.S. Army and in the other services as part of their continuing efforts to increase diversity and inclusion within the armed forces.

As described in Mark Levy’s well documented book "American Marxism, Critical Theory" was founded by the Marxist intellectual Herbert Marcuse in the mid-20th century. He created Critical Theory and laid the predicate for its various subsets (race, gender, etc.).

CRT boils down to a view of society divided by the oppressors (whites) and the oppressed (African Americans and other minorities). Individual behavior is insignificant because everyone in America functions within a society of systemic racism, structural racism and institutional racism. Therefore, an incremental approach to fixing racism in America as has been done in the past is futile. What is needed is a complete restructuring of America as we know it, the tearing up of our Constitution and building some not very well-defined utopia on the ashes of America.