Letter: The last straw

When I was a kid, there was a game called “The Last Straw.” You would take turns putting plastic straws into a basket on a toy camel until the camel’s back was broken.

The Jan. 6 House Select Committee’s hearings are that last straw breaking any doubts on the actions and guilt of Trump in his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Trump’s bluster and bravado can’t negate the truth. The committee is systematically presenting its case with witnesses from his inner circle, before-unseen video of the insurrection, and testimony from experts. Congresswoman Liz Cheney stated, “The sacred obligation to defend this peaceful transfer of power has been honored by every American president except one.”

Wikipedia defines critical thinking as the analysis of available facts, evidence, observations and arguments to form a judgment. Watching the televised hearings, critical thinking concludes that Trump encouraged and supported the insurrection to retain his presidency.

With the detailed analysis of Jan. 6, why do people still support his lies and attempt to cheat us of our rightful votes? How is it some members of Congress sworn to serve and uphold the constitution can’t acknowledge the facts?

In the book, “Denying to the Grave: Why We Ignore the Facts That Will Save Us,” Jack Gorman writes “We tend to dismiss as unconvincing any information that contradicts our opinion. Providing people with accurate information doesn’t seem to help.” This is the challenge our democratic process faces.

However, at this point in our country’s history, what is important is the Jan. 6 Committee’s work. They are serving our country proudly in this ugly episode of our nation’s history, making clear to all Trump’s disgraceful actions. They are doing their part. Our part is to listen and learn, so this never happens again.

Art Kunst Carlisle

