Letter: The Independent States of America

Dear Editor:

It’s not new, we’ve seen it before . . . the inability of the federal government to take decisive and prompt action to come to the aid of a crisis situation. We saw it with Katrina and Puerto Rico and now with the coronavirus pandemic.

The major difference is that with this crisis, it affects the entire nation – all 50 states with the wide scale results being death to thousands.

The coronavirus should not have caught us off guard. There was early advance warning from the World Health Organization as well as outbreaks in China. Valuable time was lost in lack of planning on the assumption that it might not affect us. The wait-and-see approach taken by the current administration has resulted in the country’s health system being overwhelmed.

Even after predictions by the medical experts, the federal administration failed to take definitive action until after it was too late. They have been reactionary rather than proactive. And along the way, we have been told not to place blame as they continue to give themselves the highest ratings. There are many things that could be done, in addition to financial stimulus for the economy, needing only the leadership and approval of the president.