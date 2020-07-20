Letter: The importance of wearing masks

Dear Editor:
The news is not good. Rising cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and deaths have prompted Gov. Tom Wolf to put further restrictions on restaurants and bars at a time when small businesses are struggling mightily to survive.
Affordable housing, food security, child care and transportation, which are ongoing concerns in our community, face unprecedented demands despite inadequate funding. Dickinson College, a vital community partner and asset, announced classes will be online for the fall semester, and while local school districts plan to open, the reality is that could change at any time.
We take seriously the responsibility each one of us has to protect our community. And, it all starts with wearing masks.
We, the Carlisle Community Action Network (Carlisle CAN), which is composed of more than 90 individuals from nearly every community sector — government, law enforcement, education, businesses, nonprofits, faith-based organizations and healthcare — are imploring our Carlisle neighbors to take COVID-19 seriously and to do their part to control the spread of this devastating virus.
Sound science affirms that face coverings are an effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19, “particularly when used universally,” according to an editorial published this week by the Centers for Disease Control in the Journal of the American Medical Association. We are reminded repeatedly: My face covering protects you, and your face covering protects me. That is not a political statement. It is a human one.
One way to show we love Carlisle and care for our neighbors is to wear a mask whenever we are out in public. You’ll set a good example while keeping others safe. We can’t afford another shut-down, school closure, or even one more COVID-related death. As a CAN member stated recently, “The most vulnerable are the ones most affected.”
Our network’s name says it all: Carlisle CAN. We CAN get through this together if we all do our part.
Members of the Carlisle Community Action Network
