Letter: The importance of wearing masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

The news is not good. Rising cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and deaths have prompted Gov. Tom Wolf to put further restrictions on restaurants and bars at a time when small businesses are struggling mightily to survive.

Affordable housing, food security, child care and transportation, which are ongoing concerns in our community, face unprecedented demands despite inadequate funding. Dickinson College, a vital community partner and asset, announced classes will be online for the fall semester, and while local school districts plan to open, the reality is that could change at any time.

We take seriously the responsibility each one of us has to protect our community. And, it all starts with wearing masks.

We, the Carlisle Community Action Network (Carlisle CAN), which is composed of more than 90 individuals from nearly every community sector — government, law enforcement, education, businesses, nonprofits, faith-based organizations and healthcare — are imploring our Carlisle neighbors to take COVID-19 seriously and to do their part to control the spread of this devastating virus.