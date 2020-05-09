Letter: The heroes at Claremont Nursing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

In recent days, I have been driving past the Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to see the sign out front that reads “All Heroes Work Here.” This letter is to justify that that the sign is 100% true!

My wife, Lucille Sheriff, spent the past six months on the third floor of Claremont. During her time there, every single nurse, aid, and staff member dedicated their time and energy to ensure her care, safety, and well-being. Even through the horrific time of not being able to visit my wife on a daily basis due to COVID-19, I knew that she was being physically/mentally taken care of and especially loved.

My daughter and I were comforted to know that all the nurses and aids ensured that Lucille made the most of her days. The activities staff made sure that my family and I had a weekly Skype visit with Lucille to see her face and for her to hear our voice.

In the midst of losing Lucille, a wonderful wife and mother, in the past few weeks due to Alzheimer's disease and not the virus, every person at Claremont made a difference in our experience and loved Lucille.

Thank you Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for helping Lucille and us during this time. Always remember…Not all heroes wear capes but they sure do wear masks.