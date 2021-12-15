Letter: The Grinch that stole Christmas

We know that every dollar invested in safety net initiatives for children, whether in high-quality early education, Medicaid, food stamps or child tax credits included in the Build Back Better Act, can break the cycle of poverty. But Sen. Manchin wants to slow down BBB and take a “strategic pause,” saying “We just can't continue to flood the market as we’ve done.”

In response, the Poor People’s Campaign, an organization founded by Dr. Martin Luther King, is sending a letter to Sen. Manchin. Representing West Virginia, they say:

“Just days before Christmas, we write to you because too many of us and our families will suffer if you continue to care more about lobbyists and corporations than you do about hard-working poor and low-income people of West Virginia.”

The majority of our citizens support the help that BBB can bring, along with caring about expanding—not limiting—voting rights, protecting children from gun violence and COVID, and representing all children fairly in the curriculum of their schools. Where are our elected representatives, and who are they representing?

The Poor People’s letter also says, “Sen. Manchin, you say your positions are backed by the people. This is a lie! Nearly 80% of West Virginians want to expand voting rights. Seventy-five percent of West Virginia voters see the importance of the job creation potential of the Build Back Better agenda."

What can we do so the Grinch does not steal Christmas?

1. Sign the letter to Manchin on the Action Network website.

2. Share information from PA Budget and Policy center and write a letter to the editor.

Please write and speak truth to lies. We can do this for the sake of our children and families.

Jill Sunday Bartoli

Carlisle

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0