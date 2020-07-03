Letter: The greater good in Carlisle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

Referencing “Budget, tax hike approved amid unknowns,” (The Sentinel, June 20), the bottom line is a 3% tax hike and many unknowns.

The most compelling issues were raised by School Board member Rich Coplen, pointing out that dependence on local property taxes is “fundamentally inequitable”… “where low income areas struggle and suffer, middle-income areas (like Carlisle) struggle and high-income areas thrive.”

His assessment is arguably valid, but not new in our area. Newcomers try to figure out Carlisle and the three townships with three school systems, multiple fire companies and police forces with inherent overlap and redundancy producing winners and losers.

Why not one government or county government?

Look at all the warehouse fights mostly lost by area homeowners over 20+ years ago. What we have needed, as done around the developed world, are industrial zones with shared infrastructure and revenues.

Why don’t we focus on making us all winners? Carlisle has more low-income housing so a greater challenge in raising municipal and school revenues, while South Middleton Township capitalized on the hospital commercial zone and warehouses next to I-81 on Allen Road.