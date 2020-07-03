Letter: The greater good in Carlisle

Dear Editor:
Referencing “Budget, tax hike approved amid unknowns,” (The Sentinel, June 20), the bottom line is a 3% tax hike and many unknowns.
The most compelling issues were raised by School Board member Rich Coplen, pointing out that dependence on local property taxes is “fundamentally inequitable”… “where low income areas struggle and suffer, middle-income areas (like Carlisle) struggle and high-income areas thrive.”
His assessment is arguably valid, but not new in our area. Newcomers try to figure out Carlisle and the three townships with three school systems, multiple fire companies and police forces with inherent overlap and redundancy producing winners and losers.
Why not one government or county government?
Look at all the warehouse fights mostly lost by area homeowners over 20+ years ago. What we have needed, as done around the developed world, are industrial zones with shared infrastructure and revenues.
Why don’t we focus on making us all winners? Carlisle has more low-income housing so a greater challenge in raising municipal and school revenues, while South Middleton Township capitalized on the hospital commercial zone and warehouses next to I-81 on Allen Road.
About 20 years ago at a public meeting the County Planning Commission was offered the idea of a Greater Carlisle Commercial zone. I-81 west (an extension from south of Carlisle to the Blue Mountain Turnpike access) could have been built on largely rural countryside with warehouse and truck service areas along the route with revenues shared by all.
Past history, but the strategic issues remains the cost of layers of governments, challenges in supporting schools and the inherent fairness of a greater good.
I do not know Mr. Coplen, but he brings up the dominant issue for our community and if we don’t see this issue linked to the current national crisis, we aren’t paying attention.
Ray Porter
Carlisle
