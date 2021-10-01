Letter: The great USA?

The United States has been remarkedly successful in nearly eliminating God, the Bible, faith and prayer from our schools and our society. We only acknowledge God by recommending prayer in dire emergencies like floods, tornadoes, earthquakes. Remember D-day and the president’s appeal to our whole nation to pray? Our government now seems to think that we now may go it alone without the burdensome restrictions of religion.

We resent the controls established by our Constitution, Bill of Rights and the founding fathers’ principles. We are delighted to freely welcome into our nation anyone and everyone who is ignorant of what made our country so outstandingly powerful – its dependence on the Creator from the beginning. These illegal entrants may aid us in lowering laws, encouraging violence and supporting greedy politicians who are more interested in personal recognition that national welfare.

We seem to be delighted with our devastating debt, declining education, centralizing power into the hands of a few, and the continued slaughter of unborn citizens without the irritating restrictions of those annoying Judeo-Christians.