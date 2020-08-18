Letter: The future of health care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

Few things should concern us more in the middle of a pandemic than the future of our local hospitals. As Central Pennsylvania continues to work through both the health and economic issues presented by COVID-19, I personally would like to know that our local health care system is secure for the long term.

For decades, Holy Spirit hospital has been a provider of both health care and economic benefits to the communities on the West Shore. The current proposal by PSU Health to acquire Holy Spirit is one that ensures these same health care and economic benefits will be here for years to come…and protects the 2,600 jobs at the hospital.

As a Camp Hill resident, I like having Holy Spirit right down the street. If it were to close, I’m concerned about what that does to the choices for health care on the West Shore.

If PSU Health’s proposal is not approved we will be left with little more than one dominant health system in UPMC which now owns seven hospitals in the mid-state. I personally believe competition is a good thing and that is exactly what this proposal would ensure.

Our attorney general needs to lead on this issue, be a leader for the West Shore, and approve the plan for PSU Health to acquire Holy Spirit.