Letter: The fight for voting rights

Dear Editor:

The history of voter suppression in the U.S. is really the history of voting rights in our nation. We were taught about the passage of the Fifteenth Amendment in 1870 to guarantee the right to vote to men of all races, including former slaves.

We’ve heard about the Jim Crow Laws, poll taxes, and literacy tests being used to prevent eligible voters from registering to vote or actually voting. We know the women's suffrage movement was a decades-long fight to win the right to vote for women in the United States.

People should be aware the recently-passed House Bill 2626 amending the Election Code in PA is an act of voter suppression in Pennsylvania. HB 2626 banning drop-off boxes for ballots during a pandemic, assigning poll watchers anywhere in the state, and setting back the deadline for Pennsylvania residents to request an absentee ballot to fifteen days prior to the election, rather than seven is voter suppression.

When lawmakers return on Sept. 21st, the Republican led efforts in the Pennsylvania General Assembly will once again attempt to make it as hard as possible for you to vote. Americans have seen these tactics before and we have fought every effort that has ever threatened our right to vote.