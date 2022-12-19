Letter: The feel good month

I often think of December as the “feel good” month because most of us are in the holiday spirit of either Christmas or Hanukkah. Yes, it is a time to rejoice and we are reminded to give to the less fortunate through our churches, the Salvation Army and other credible organizations. But after the holidays, the reminder of giving disappears and we go on our merry ways forgetting that for those in need it’s a year-round hardship. My thoughts are specifically on the tragedy of homeless veterans; I’m of the opinion that such a fact should not exist in the American way of life. And I’m not suggesting that we should be looking to the government to solve this problem. I happen to be a veteran who is quite impressed with the current Veterans Administration’s health program, most especially as it pertains to those returning from battle void of arms or legs!
And for any community to accept the notion of homeless veterans, it’s a national disgrace every month of the year! Yes, it’s time we owned up to the fact that these men and women who signed up shortly after the Towers fell, to defend our nation in foreign lands, and then returned home without parts of their bodies and/or damaged minds, should never have to beg for a meal or a place to call home. And we shouldn’t feel good because we buy them a meal or drop a $5 bill in the basket! We don’t look to the government to build our churches for us, so why can’t we use that same community spirit to build permanent dormitories for those who are wrapping themselves in a sleeping bag and trying to find a warm spot on the streets? We can never feel good about that fact!
Eugene M. Albano
Harrisburg