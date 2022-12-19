Letter: The feel good month

I often think of December as the “feel good” month because most of us are in the holiday spirit of either Christmas or Hanukkah. Yes, it is a time to rejoice and we are reminded to give to the less fortunate through our churches, the Salvation Army and other credible organizations. But after the holidays, the reminder of giving disappears and we go on our merry ways forgetting that for those in need it’s a year-round hardship. My thoughts are specifically on the tragedy of homeless veterans; I’m of the opinion that such a fact should not exist in the American way of life. And I’m not suggesting that we should be looking to the government to solve this problem. I happen to be a veteran who is quite impressed with the current Veterans Administration’s health program, most especially as it pertains to those returning from battle void of arms or legs!