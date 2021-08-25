Letter: The fearmongering strategy

Dear Editor:

Fearmongering is a strategy for convincing others to adopt the position of the fear monger. It is a form of bullying praying upon the uninformed, who are made to feel afraid of the consequences of not accepting the version of the fear monger's "truth." Ironically, the position of the fear monger is often rooted in ignorance and fear of change.

Fearmongering is a default tactic today used to compel people to think like you. The recipe includes maintaining a level of illiteracy about the thing you are rebuking, misrepresenting that thing through exaggeration and distortion, assigning a label to it that evokes fear, and predicting dire outcomes if it is allowed to exist. What better example of this than the recent letter to the editor, "The military and Marxism."

Critical race theory (CRT) does not propose that "individual behavior is insignificant," that correcting systemic racism requires "the tearing up of our Constitution," or "calls for the destruction of American Society." This is the type of rhetoric we have become accustomed to and represents fearmongering at its worst — creating fear over even learning about an alternative way of understanding.