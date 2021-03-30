Letter: The environmental scorecard

Dear Editor:
Constituents of the 10th Congressional District who care about our environment should be interested in the most recent League of Conservation Voters’ 2020 Environmental Scorecard for our senators and our Rep. Scott Perry. For over 50 years, this organization has been evaluating the legislators’ key votes on climate change, public lands, environmental justice, public health, wildlife conservation, and democracy.
Most recently, Sen. Casey scored 90% or higher in these areas. Clearly, he is a steward for our state and our citizens, voting responsibly to protect all of us.
On the contrary, Sen. Pat Toomey’s most recent score is 8%. He is more concerned with protecting corporate profits, carbon energy industries, and Wall Street financiers at the expense of the earth and its living inhabitants.
It should come as no surprise, finally, that Rep. Scott Perry’s score is 5%. Perry has claimed that God (through trees) causes pollution; wants to open up Alaska, other public lands and our ocean borders to oil drilling; and supports allowing polluted streams and pipelines to crisscross our country. He is also more interested in supporting insurrection, conspiracy theories, voter suppression, and QAnon.
Instead, Perry pretends to be a patriot, misinterpreting the Constitution by protecting unregistered, unresearched, and unlimited gun ownership, rather than protecting constituents or the environment we share. Please remember these facts and observe our legislators’ values as revealed by their votes as 2021 progresses.
(The 2020 Environmental Scoreboard is available on line in English and Spanish at scorecard.lcv.org.)
Susan Roller
Camp Hill