Letter: The environmental scorecard

Dear Editor:

Constituents of the 10th Congressional District who care about our environment should be interested in the most recent League of Conservation Voters’ 2020 Environmental Scorecard for our senators and our Rep. Scott Perry. For over 50 years, this organization has been evaluating the legislators’ key votes on climate change, public lands, environmental justice, public health, wildlife conservation, and democracy.

Most recently, Sen. Casey scored 90% or higher in these areas. Clearly, he is a steward for our state and our citizens, voting responsibly to protect all of us.

On the contrary, Sen. Pat Toomey’s most recent score is 8%. He is more concerned with protecting corporate profits, carbon energy industries, and Wall Street financiers at the expense of the earth and its living inhabitants.