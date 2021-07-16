Letter: The CRT variant

Well I think that CRT is like the Delta Variant morphed from COVID 19. CRT is a variant morphed from Jim Crow Laws. It's more sophisticated, but just as dangerous. Now I had to read Mr. Goldberg's commentary several times, and I had to read the definition of CRT several times to understand. To make it simple for a layman, like myself I used an automobile as an analogy. I used the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to wash the car. Everything looks clean and shiny on the surface and is ready to go with no problem. But under the hood I've got White Supremacists (cylinders), Voter Suppression (carburetor), Gerrymandering (steering column), Education (transmission), and right wing conservatism (sugar in the gas tank) all needing replaced or overhauled.