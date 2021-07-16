Letter: The CRT variant

Dear Editor:
I read with great interest the opinion piece by Jonah Goldberg, "CRT and exaggeration." (The Sentinel, July 10) He says the stuff passing itself off as CRT (critical race theory) is not that. It is just an academic tool.
Well I think that CRT is like the Delta Variant morphed from COVID 19. CRT is a variant morphed from Jim Crow Laws. It's more sophisticated, but just as dangerous. Now I had to read Mr. Goldberg's commentary several times, and I had to read the definition of CRT several times to understand. To make it simple for a layman, like myself I used an automobile as an analogy. I used the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to wash the car. Everything looks clean and shiny on the surface and is ready to go with no problem. But under the hood I've got White Supremacists (cylinders), Voter Suppression (carburetor), Gerrymandering (steering column), Education (transmission), and right wing conservatism (sugar in the gas tank) all needing replaced or overhauled.
So instead of letting all races drive, there are too many out there that want them to still ride in the back of the bus. If my perspective is not correct, I apologize. If I am correct I definitely need another car.
Chris Smith
Mechanicsburg