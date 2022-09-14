Letter: The challenge

Dear Editor:

Almost daily, I hear that most Americans are growing weary and exhausted from the divisive political rhetoric that continues non-stop. As we find ourselves caught in the anguish of this ongoing rhetoric, we often forget how individually empowered we are to impact the society around us positively.

During the past several years, jokes have developed around the turmoil created by this political rhetoric experienced during family holiday meals. Don’t let the divisiveness of our times separate and destroy the bonds of your family. While social media and news outlets ramp up divisive rhetoric that escalates this turmoil, stay collected. Please don’t take it out on a family member with different political perspectives than your own. If this has already occurred such that you no longer talk to certain family members, empower yourself. Reach out and ask that family member how they are doing. Love and embrace your family member. You do not have to share the same political perspective.

Diversity of thought and the wisdom that follows is what we seek to gain through diversity programs. Empower yourself to respect the variety of perspectives amongst Americans, but by all means, refuse to be divided. Empower yourself to respect others even if you do not embrace their opinions. Be thankful that in America today, we have the freedom to have a diversity of thought.

Challenge yourself to contact family members you have not spoken to recently due to their differing political opinions. Begin the conversation with, “How are you?” Focus on discussing family activities. You may be surprised by the impact one or two positive conversations can make towards healing bruised relationships. Some families have agreed not to discuss political rhetoric at family gatherings. Also, challenge yourself to contact friends and neighbors whose differing political perspectives may have damaged your relationships.

Dr. Walt Brown

Captain, Supply Corps, US Navy (Retired)

Carlisle