Letter: The big lie

Dear Editor:

The Washington Post has documented over 20,000 false or misleading claims made by Donald Trump since he became President. That’s an amazing statistic, but far too abstract to reach people’s hearts and minds.

So, let’s talk about just one lie, the big lie — the one behind the attack on Congress.

Over and over, Trump stated that the election was rigged and that, if all the votes were counted properly, he would have won in a landslide. While many of us who dig into the news carefully know that was a ridiculous claim, polls show a majority of the 74 million who voted for him actually believed this.

Why? Many reasons! First, many are part of his cult of personality, so they believe everything he says, either literally or, in some cases, figuratively. Second, he repeated that lie over and over, and repetition is an effective propaganda method.

Finally, many others either explicitly repeated the lie, added corollaries, or at the very least let it stand without challenge. This includes almost all the right-wing media ecosystem, especially Fox News and Rush Limbaugh. Add in social networks and conspiracy sites such as QAnon and you have most of the information bubble that provides the alternate reality for these true believers.