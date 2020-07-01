Letter: The big headlines

Letter: The big headlines

Dear Editor:

In regards to the NASCAR article (Page B1, The Sentinel, June 23), is there going to be a headline big an bold that the noose in garage was a garage door pull?

It kills me to no end news organizations don't do news investigations anymore. These far left organizations just repeat talking points. There's never an apology big an bold as the news story. This is why nobody subscribes to the paper anymore.

This country is going nuts tearing down all kinds of statues and nobody seems to care. I'm a former U.S. Marine and I'd surely thought this would ever come to this.

Donald Walker

Boiling Springs

Editor's Note: The Associated Press followup article on no charges being filed in the NASCAR incident ran on top of page B1 on June 24.

