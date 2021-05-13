Letter: The ballot questions on May 18

Dear Editor:

In a time when many voters are feeling stress and uncertainty around elections and the electoral process, the League of Women Voters remains focused on providing information that is factual and unbiased.

Founded more than 100 years ago, the LWV is committed to supporting American democracy by working to assure election integrity — a process that is fair, reliable and accessible to all voters — and on advancing an electorate that is informed and engaged. The League is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization and is not affiliated with any political party and does not endorse any political candidate.

During this election cycle we believe it’s important for voters to be aware that: 1) there will be a series of 3 ballot questions concerning proposed amendments to the PA State Constitution and 2) all Pennsylvanians who are registered and eligible to vote — including those with NO PARTY AFFILIATION — will be able to vote to support or oppose each individual question.

Because Pa. is one of 20 states with a “closed” primary election process to narrow the field of candidates prior to the general election in November, only Democrats and Republicans can vote to choose their party’s nominees on May 18.