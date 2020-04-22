Letter: The bait and switch

Dear Editor:
I was very disappointed in your article titled "Relief Checks Start to Roll In,” (The Sentinel, April 16, 2020). The article has seven paragraphs, but only about 1/3 of the text, in the first two paragraphs are about relief checks. The remaining 2/3 of the article, in five paragraphs, are about Trumps decision not to fund WHO.
What does Trump’s relationship to WHO have to do with relief checks? As most liberal media reporting, deception is part of this article's strategy. In retail sales this behavior is called “bait and switch.” You got the reader to start the article based on the headline and then switched to an unrelated topic.
My question is why? Was your motivation to seduce readers into reading reporting critical of Trump? When I see a headline I expect to read about the subject in the article and not unrelated subjects. Please don’t become “fake news” like CNN and MCNBC. Keep your articles on topic.
Charlie Liebert
Carlisle
