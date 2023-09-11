I have been a subscriber to Time magazine for more than 50 years. I have seen some excellent reporting in years past, but I have observed a change in their reporting from fair and honest to a gradual tilt to the left. However, in recent years it is obvious what their message is intended for their audience.

In the June issue of Time, one saw a less-than-favorable photo of Gov. Ron DeSantis on the cover. It was obviously photographed while the governor was in deep thought, but it also displayed an unfavorable pose that could have easily been interpreted as a man who was "mean-thinking" and angry at the world.

In an August issue of Time, one of their star journalists, Molly Ball, who happens to be as tilted to the left as one can go without falling over, wrote a very sympathetic and compassionate cover story about our latest new senator, John Fetterman. As a writer, myself, I was able to identify her story as one attempting to legitimize the position that Fetterman holds as our US senator. The fact that he failed his television interview and continues to short-change my fellow-Pennsylvanians of a competent and credible representative in the Senate is of no concern to my Democrat friends who were willing to vote whomever would keep the Democrats in power!

Is this what our country has come to - insulting the intelligence of their fellow-Pennsylvanians at the cost of having an “empty suit” in Congress? And speaking of suits, we are supposed to condition ourselves for a senator who shows up in sweatpants and a hoodie! Where is the respect for neighbors who only wanted what was best for our Commonwealth? It certainly wasn’t the man on the cover of Time!

Gene Albano

Harrisburg