Letter: The ability to change

Dear Editor:

Cal Thomas ("The Shame is Ours,” The Sentinel, June 16) says it’s ironic that Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is calling for the removal of Confederate statues, given that most Confederate leaders were Democrats, as were many opponents of civil rights in the 1960s.

For a political party to move from the wrong side of an issue to the right side is not ironic, it’s praiseworthy. And for the current leader of the Republican Party to wink at white supremacy instead of vigorously condemning it — that’s not ironic either, it’s pathetic.

Cal Thomas knows that political parties and their leaders change over time, and his readers know it too. He shouldn’t act like we’re so stupid.

David Weaver-Zercher

Mechanicsburg

